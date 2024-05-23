Not Alone: Benjamin Kheng weaves nostalgia, hope in NDP song

Singaporean singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, 33, takes on the mantle of this year's National Day Parade theme song with Not Alone, reflecting on Singapore’s journey woven with a message of collective hope.

Drawing inspiration from NDP classics like Home and Singapore Town, Kheng sought to create a song both familiar and fresh.

“The challenge was making the melodies simple and singable, yet engaging enough to stand on its own,” he told TNP.

Kheng added that Not Alone's lyrics adopt a first-person perspective, taking inspiration from the vulnerability of Home, the iconic NDP Song of 1998 composed by Dick Lee and performed by Kit Chan. Melancholic verses transition into an uplifting chorus, mirroring the nation’s own journey and validating the complexities of the Singaporean experience.

The accompanying music video, a collaboration between renowned local directors Koo Chia Meng, Brian Gothong Tan and Davier Yoon, further amplifies this message. Striking visuals juxtapose introspective moments with vibrant scenes of Singaporean life, past and present, connected by flowing fabrics symbolising the nation’s multicultural tapestry.

Ultimately, Kheng hopes that Not Alone can transcend barriers and remind Singaporeans of the strength found in shared experiences.

“Life is not a journey you take alone,” Kheng emphasises. "It's something I remind myself of and I hope that kids will remember that too."

Kheng said he also took inspiration from a few other personal favourite NDP songs when he sat down to compose Not Alone.

"I love Singapore Town — which is a really old song — and how whimsical and fun it is. I'm also a big fan of the latest songs like The Road Ahead and Charlie's Room At The Table for how conceptual and how perfect it was, and how they weren't afraid to be honest," he shared.

To see if he'd really done his homework, TNP sat down with Kheng to see if he could guess NDP songs from their first few notes — play along to see how many you can guess right!

Alongside the drop of the new song, the theme for this year's NDP was announced on May 23 as “Together, As One United People”. Celebrations will extend beyond the Padang to include the Promontory @ Marina Bay and five heartland locations, ensuring a piece of the action for everyone.

This year's NDP will also see several firsts.

The marching contingents, instead of exiting through the side entrances, will be dispersing amongst the spectator stands. This offers a rare opportunity for the public to experience the parade up close and personal.

The Padang will also host an inaugural Total Defence 40 (TD40) Dynamic Defence Display (D3), showcasing a coordinated response to potential threats through a multi-domain demonstration across the Padang and Marina Bay.

Meanwhile, five heartland locations, in partnership with People’s Association, will host stage performances, static displays of SAF, SCDF and SPF vehicles, fireworks, and carnival activities on Aug 10, extending the festivities into the long weekend.

"Our theme calls upon Singaporeans to rally together and co-create a future where everyone can be the best versions of themselves," said Brigadier-General Wilson Low, Chairman of the NDP 2024 Executive Committee.

“It is an unyielding reminder that Singapore will keep going, and nothing will deter us. We want NDP to be a time where Singaporeans will rally together to celebrate the progress of our Nation, express their love for Singapore and to show care to those around them.”