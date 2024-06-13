 Traffic diversions during NDP rehearsals on June 15, 22, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Traffic diversions during NDP rehearsals on June 15, 22

Traffic diversions during NDP rehearsals on June 15, 22
Combined rehearsals will take place on June 15 and 22.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 13, 2024 02:54 pm

The roads around Padang will be closed and traffic delays are to be expected during the combined rehearsals for the National Day Parade on June 15 and 22.

During the closure, access will be granted to only authorised vehicles as well as Police and emergency vehicles, the police announced in a Facebook post on June 13.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers and Singapore Armed forces marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Members of the public travelling to these affected areas are strongly encouraged to use public transport. 

SMRT bus services 61, 960, 960e and 961 on the two days will skip these bus stops:

  • After Raffles Hotel
  • Esplanade MRT Station Exit F
  • Shaw Towers
  • Raffles Hotel
  • After City Hall MRT Station Exit B
  • City Hall MRT Station Exit B
  • Opposite The Treasury
  • Supreme Court
  • After Singapore Flyer
  • The Esplanade
  • The Float @ Marina Bay
  • Promenade MRT Station/Pan Pacific

Motorists going to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive or Nicoll Highway are to use alternate routes via Bayfront Avenue or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard. 

Local singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng composed and performed this year's National Day Parade theme song, titled Not Alone.
Music

Not Alone: Benjamin Kheng weaves nostalgia, hope in NDP song

Traffic delays are expected at:

  • Beach Road
  • Bras Basah Road
  • Collyer Quay
  • Guillemard Road
  • Hill Street
  • Mountbatten Road
  • North Bridge Road
  • Raffles Avenue
  • Raffles Boulevard
  • Republic Boulevard
  • Temasek Avenue
  • Temasek Boulevard
  • Victoria Street

Parking restrictions on the affected roads will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed. 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ndp2024national day parade 2024padang

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim