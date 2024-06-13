Traffic diversions during NDP rehearsals on June 15, 22
The roads around Padang will be closed and traffic delays are to be expected during the combined rehearsals for the National Day Parade on June 15 and 22.
During the closure, access will be granted to only authorised vehicles as well as Police and emergency vehicles, the police announced in a Facebook post on June 13.
Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers and Singapore Armed forces marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.
Members of the public travelling to these affected areas are strongly encouraged to use public transport.
SMRT bus services 61, 960, 960e and 961 on the two days will skip these bus stops:
- After Raffles Hotel
- Esplanade MRT Station Exit F
- Shaw Towers
- Raffles Hotel
- After City Hall MRT Station Exit B
- City Hall MRT Station Exit B
- Opposite The Treasury
- Supreme Court
- After Singapore Flyer
- The Esplanade
- The Float @ Marina Bay
- Promenade MRT Station/Pan Pacific
Motorists going to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive or Nicoll Highway are to use alternate routes via Bayfront Avenue or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.
Traffic delays are expected at:
- Beach Road
- Bras Basah Road
- Collyer Quay
- Guillemard Road
- Hill Street
- Mountbatten Road
- North Bridge Road
- Raffles Avenue
- Raffles Boulevard
- Republic Boulevard
- Temasek Avenue
- Temasek Boulevard
- Victoria Street
Parking restrictions on the affected roads will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.
