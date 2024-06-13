Traffic diversions during NDP rehearsals on June 15, 22

Combined rehearsals will take place on June 15 and 22.

The roads around Padang will be closed and traffic delays are to be expected during the combined rehearsals for the National Day Parade on June 15 and 22.

During the closure, access will be granted to only authorised vehicles as well as Police and emergency vehicles, the police announced in a Facebook post on June 13.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers and Singapore Armed forces marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Members of the public travelling to these affected areas are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

SMRT bus services 61, 960, 960e and 961 on the two days will skip these bus stops:

After Raffles Hotel

Esplanade MRT Station Exit F

Shaw Towers

Raffles Hotel

After City Hall MRT Station Exit B

City Hall MRT Station Exit B

Opposite The Treasury

Supreme Court

After Singapore Flyer

The Esplanade

The Float @ Marina Bay

Promenade MRT Station/Pan Pacific

Motorists going to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive or Nicoll Highway are to use alternate routes via Bayfront Avenue or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

Traffic delays are expected at:

Beach Road

Bras Basah Road

Collyer Quay

Guillemard Road

Hill Street

Mountbatten Road

North Bridge Road

Raffles Avenue

Raffles Boulevard

Republic Boulevard

Temasek Avenue

Temasek Boulevard

Victoria Street

Parking restrictions on the affected roads will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.