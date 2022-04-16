Beach Road slashing: Man who attacked wife with chopper charged with attempted murder

An image from the Internet shows the slashing suspect in a standoff with members of the public.

The husband of a woman who was viciously slashed with a chopper was charged in court on Saturday (April 16) with the attempted murder of his wife, Han Hong Li, 41.

Cheng Guoyuan, 46, a Chinese national, appeared in court via video link from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in a hospital bed.

With an investigating officer next to him, Cheng remained still and silent and only nodded when questioned by the judge.

It was heard that he had an operation in the morning for an injury.

Cheng will be remanded for psychiatric assessment after he is discharged from hospital and will return to court on May 6.

The incident on Thursday (April 14) happened outside a row of shops and restaurants in Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Videos of the incident shows a woman begging for her life as the accused, dressed in a black T-shirt and a cap, allegedly hacks at her repeatedly with a chopper outside a restaurant in Beach Road.

Kitchen staff threw plastic chairs, ladders, metal signposts and other nearby objects to stop him as he continued to confront her armed with the chopper.

About 10 workers, including two air-con technicians, were involved.

Cheng retreated and is said to have cut his own wrists and neck during the incident.

He was eventually tasered by the police in a restaurant in the area and arrested.

The victim and Cheng were taken to TTSH hospital shortly after.

Restaurant staff interviewed by The Straits Times on Friday said the victim worked at Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat in Beach Road for about a year.

Those who knew the woman said the couple were estranged and had two children - a boy and a girl.

Offenders convicted of attempted murder can be jailed for life, or up to 20 years with a fine, or both.