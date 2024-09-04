Beloved lecturer and brother die within a day of each other

Ms Susanne Chan was the first person Mr Wayne Chan wanted to thank when he was named the second most outstanding student in his batch.

Among the wreaths was one sent by executive council members of NP's Academic Staff Union.

According to a cousin, Mr Leslie Chan (left) died of stage four lung cancer while Ms Susanne Chan suffered a heart attack.

A sister and brother died within a day of each other, leaving their 89-year-old mother behind.

According to an obituary published in The Straits Times, Mr Leslie Chan Peng Fai died at the age of 56 on Aug 31.

His older sister Susanne Chan Pek Lin, who was a lead lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic's (NP) School of Film and Media Studies, died just a day later on Sept 1. She was 59.

According to the obituaries, the sibling's father Jerry Chan Loon Fong is deceased. This means the death of the siblings leaves Madam Daisy Chang Sim Yeng alone.

Both her children's wakes were held at the Emerald Hall of Singapore Casket on Lavender Street.

Mr Chan was cremated on Sept 2 while Ms Chan's cremation has been scheduled for 6pm on Sept 4.

When TNP visited Singapore Casket on Sept 4, the skies were overcast and rain was pouring down.

Several wreaths were seen outside Emerald Hall from well-wishers offering their condolences to Ms Chan's family.

Among the wreaths was one sent by executive council members of NP's Academic Staff Union. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

The family declined to speak to the media.

Facebook user Pearl Anne Chong, who cleaimed to be the siblings' cousin from Malaysia, clarified that Mr Chan died of Stage 4 lung cancer while Ms Chan suffered a cardiac arrest.

She added that there will be a sea burial on Sept 7 for the siblings.

Netizens have expressed their sympathies for Madam Chang.

Several of Ms Chan's students also expressed shock at her death and shared that she was a lecturer who had made an impact on their lives.

Event emcee Wayne Chan shared with TNP that Ms Chan moulded him into the media professional he is today.

"It's lecturers like Susanne who inspired me to work hard in school, and that curious grittiness allowed me to secure my dream jobs in communications as a broadcast journalist and also as a public relations practitioner at one of the world's top PR agencies," the 46-year-old said.

Mr Chan studied under Ms Chan at NP from 1999 to 2002.

"Her tutorial classes were so well-run and engaging that I won my first ever book prize in a module called Individual in Society," he added.

Ms Susanne Chan was the first person Mr Wayne Chan wanted to thank when he was named the second most outstanding student in his batch. PHOTO: WAYNE CHAN

Mr Azhar Rabian told TNP that he had only one module with Ms Chan when he was a student at NP in 2001 but her bubbly personality left an impression on him

"She had a lot of patience and was creative with her teaching," the 41-year-old multi-camera director said. "We always enjoyed her classes."

Both Mr Chan and Mr Azhar fondly remembered how Ms Chan would be in stitches from laughing at skits put up by her students during lessons.

"She was a fun lecturer, she definitely deserves the kudos," said Mr Chan.