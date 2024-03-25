 Bibigo mandu prawn dumplings recalled over undeclared egg allergen, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Bibigo mandu prawn dumplings recalled over undeclared egg allergen

The affected Bibigo Mandu Prawn Dumplings (350g) products being recalled have best-before dates of May 20, Sept 15, Nov 3 and Nov 16 in 2024, and Feb 20, 2025.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Chin Hui Shan
Mar 25, 2024 09:59 pm

Ten batches of Bibigo prawn dumplings from Vietnam are being recalled as they contain egg, which is not declared on the packaging.

As egg is an allergen, importer CJ SE Asia has been told to recall the affected batches of products, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on March 25. The recall is under way.

Bibigo’s Mandu Prawn Dumplings (350g) and Mini Mandu Prawn Dumplings (360g) have been voluntarily recalled by food manufacturer CJ Cau Tre, SFA added.

The affected 350g pack products have best-before dates of May 20, Sept 15, Nov 3 and Nov 16 in 2024, and Feb 20, 2025.

The 360g packs of mini dumplings being recalled have best-before dates of May 22, Sept 19, Nov 4 and Nov 16 in 2024, and Feb 21, 2025.

Generally, eggs do not pose a food safety issue to people, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to them, SFA said.

Under Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

Consumers who bought the affected products and are intolerant of or allergic to eggs should not eat them. If they have consumed the prawn dumplings, they should seek medical advice if they are worried about their health, SFA said.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase for more information.

