SFA recalls French cheese product Fruitiere des Jarrons’ Mont D’Or

The cheese product potentially contains a bacterium which can cause diarrhoea.

A French cheese product is being recalled due to possible contamination of a bacterium which can cause diarrhoea.

Online grocery shop Cheese Club Singapore recalled Fruitiere des Jarrons’ Mont d’Or after one of its suppliers in France did so due to potential contamination.

The recall is ongoing, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a Nov 22 statement. The affected batch has a production date of Sept 10, 2024.

The food-borne bacterium typically causes gastroenteritis in humans and animals, said SFA. “The sources of infection include raw or undercooked pork, dairy products, contaminated plants, seafood, and drinking water.”

As it can multiply rapidly in refrigerator temperatures, even low levels of contamination pose a significant risk.

Those infected usually experience symptoms such as fever and abdominal pain. Children might also experience bloody diarrhoea, said SFA.

Those who have consumed the affected products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.