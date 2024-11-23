 SFA recalls French cheese product Fruitiere des Jarrons’ Mont D’Or , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

SFA recalls French cheese product Fruitiere des Jarrons’ Mont D’Or

SFA recalls French cheese product Fruitiere des Jarrons’ Mont D’Or
The cheese product potentially contains a bacterium which can cause diarrhoea. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Nov 23, 2024 07:07 am

A French cheese product is being recalled due to possible contamination of a bacterium which can cause diarrhoea. 

Online grocery shop Cheese Club Singapore recalled Fruitiere des Jarrons’ Mont d’Or after one of its suppliers in France did so due to potential contamination.

The recall is ongoing, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a Nov 22 statement. The affected batch has a production date of Sept 10, 2024. 

The food-borne bacterium typically causes gastroenteritis in humans and animals, said SFA. “The sources of infection include raw or undercooked pork, dairy products, contaminated plants, seafood, and drinking water.”

As it can multiply rapidly in refrigerator temperatures, even low levels of contamination pose a significant risk.

Those infected usually experience symptoms such as fever and abdominal pain. Children might also experience bloody diarrhoea, said SFA.

Tiger Candy has been to have male sexual enhancement effects.
Singapore

Tiger Candy adulterated with erectile dysfunction medicine

Related Stories

More fines, warnings issued to owners of public toilets in 2024

Boat Quay eateries fined, suspended for hygiene lapses

Smoof Acai Sorbet Pure recalled due to undeclared milk allergen

Those who have consumed the affected products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCYFOOD HYGIENE/SAFETYFOOD AND BEVERAGE SECTOR