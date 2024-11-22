Tiger Candy adulterated with erectile dysfunction medicine

Tiger Candy has been to have male sexual enhancement effects.

The Singapore Food Agency said in a Nov 22 statement that the food product Tiger Candy had been adulterated with Tadalafil, a potent prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Consumers are advised not to purchase or consume the product.

Tiger Candy has marketed on local e-commerce platforms as a candy with claims of male sexual enhancement effects.

SFA has worked with various online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the product and issued warnings to the respective sellers to stop selling the product immediately.

SFA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies food products that are found to be adulterated with banned substances or potent ingredients.

Tadalafil is a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be given only under medical supervision.

Inappropriate use of tadalafil is dangerous and can increase the risk of serious adverse effects including heart attack, stroke, headache, migraine, irregular heart rate and priapism (painful and exceedingly long erections).

Tadalafil can also pose serious risks to certain individuals, including those with heart-related problems. They can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in those who are on heart medications, especially those containing nitrates.

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products should not consume it. Those who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers should also exercise caution and be mindful of the risks of consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources and are advised to seek more information before making any purchase.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of this unsafe food product can write in to SFA at sfa.gov.sg/feedback