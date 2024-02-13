Bike slams into S'pore car turning into emergency lane

A blue car with a Singapore-registered number plate has been caught in a dashcam recording to be turning into the emergency lane on a highway in Malaysia.

In the video clip shared by netizen Faizuli- Tai Fai- in Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers on Feb 12, the car is seen slowly turning into the lane from behind a bus.

A motorbike that appears to have been speeding down the emergency lane slams into the car and both rider and pillion are thrown off their vehicle.

The incident took place on the North-South Expressway.

It is illegal to use the emergency lane to cut traffic. Those who violate Malaysia's Section 119 of the Land Transport Act 1987 will be fined up to RM2,000 (S$562) or imprisoned for up to six months.

Netizens slam both driver and rider for trying to beat the congestion via the emergency lane. Many share how they have witnessed fatal accidents in the emergency lane as motorists wrongly believe they are the only ones in the lane and speed.

At the same time, many netizens air their unhapiness towards Singapore drivers, whom they claim to have no regard for traffic laws.