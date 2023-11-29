 Bikes crash into car switching lanes on AYE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Bikes crash into car switching lanes on AYE

Bikes crash into car switching lanes on AYE
Screenshots from the accident video on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Helmy Sa'at
Nov 29, 2023 01:31 pm

Three people were taken to the hospital following an accident involving three cars and two motorcycles on Nov 28.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Nov 29 told The Straits Times that they were alerted to an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Marina Coastal Expressway at 5.55pm.

The police said three cars and two motorcycles were involved in the accident, which according to SCDF occured after the Clementi Road exit.

In a video of the accident that was circulating online, a black car can be seen attempting to switch lanes when a motorcycle collides into it. The rider and pillion are thrown off the bike as a result of the impact.

The car stops after switching lanes and the driver is about to step out of the car when a second motorcycle crashes into the open car door before crashing into a white minivan.

The two incidents took place within 15 seconds of each other.

A 20-year-old female pillion rider and two motorcyclists, 20 and 48, were taken to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

