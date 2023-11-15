Bird Paradise launches penguin glamping experience and breeding centre

A Glamping with the Penguins experience allows guests to spend a night at the park’s Penguin Cove in glamping bell tents for the first time.

The Bird Paradise in Mandai has launched a new breeding and research centre as well as a two-day, one-night glamping experience with penguins.

These new features were unveiled at the park’s grand opening on Nov 15, six months after its soft opening in May.

Since then, the 17ha park – the size of about 24 football fields – has received more than 600,000 Singapore and international visitors, said the Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages the park.

At the new breeding and research centre, guests can witness chicks being hand-raised in the nursery. Hand-raising chicks maximises their chances of survival and involves keepers building a close relationship with them in ways similar to parental care.

The centre will also offer visitors a behind-the-scenes peek into how the park cares for its birds. One of its aims is to increase the population of critically endangered bird species.

The two-day, one-night experience is designed for families of four, who will be able to wind down with penguins, watch a Southern Lights showcase being screened at the penguin exhibit, and go on guided tours of the aviaries and off-exhibit facilities such as the park’s avian hospital.

Prices start from $1,699 per tent and guests must be at least five years old.

Three of the stamp designs feature some of the park’s most threatened species: the Negros Bleeding-heart Dove, Philippine Eagle and the Knobbed Hornbill. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP Mandai Wildlife Group and national postal service SingPost also unveiled a limited-edition commemorative stamp set. Three of the stamp designs feature some of the park’s most threatened species: the Negros Bleeding-heart Dove, Philippine Eagle and the Knobbed Hornbill.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the park, which was attended by about 1,000 guests, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke of the facility’s predecessor Jurong Bird Park’s significance and success, having recorded more than 40 million guests over the past 50 years until it closed in January.

Some of the key upgrades at the Bird Paradise include eight large interactive walk-through aviaries that allow birds to roam freely and enable guests to get up close with them.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visiting the new Breeding and Research Centre at the Winged Sanctuary in Bird Paradise on Nov 15. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

DPM Wong noted the park’s focus on conservation and sustainability, with its green design features and support for wildlife conservation efforts. Almost a quarter of the park’s 400 bird species are endangered.

The Bird Paradise is part of a plan to integrate five wildlife parks in Mandai as part of a sprawling attraction. The other parks are an upcoming Rainforest Park, as well as the revamped Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo. These will be completed in the coming years.

Mr Wong added: “Ideally, we want attractions that build on our unique strengths in Singapore – our culture, our heritage, our history, as well as our rich bio-diversity and distinctive city in nature.”