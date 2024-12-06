New penguins bring festive cheer to Bird Paradise

One of the two newly hatched gentoo chicks (left) and Pascale (right), a rescued northern rockhopper penguin.

This holiday season, Bird Paradise’s Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove welcomes two significant additions—a rescued northern rockhopper penguin named Pascale and two gentoo penguin chicks—to its penguin colony.

These feathered newcomers mark important milestones for the park’s conservation efforts.

Pascale, a one-year-old female northern rockhopper penguin, began her journey to Singapore after being discovered stranded on a beach in Western Australia in February 2024—far from her typical sub-Antarctic habitat.

Rescued and rehabilitated by Perth Zoo, Pascale arrived at Bird Paradise on Nov 28, where she will find a new home perfectly suited to her species’ needs.

Pascale being released from her crate. She is currently moulting, giving her a scruffy appearance. This natural process involves shedding old feathers to make way for new ones, ensuring she remains sleek, healthy, and ready for her aquatic adventures. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

Ms Anaïs Tritto, Assistant Vice President of Mandai Wildlife Group, shared her excitement: “We are excited to welcome Pascale and our charming gentoo penguin chicks to the family. Pascale’s arrival marks a new chapter for Pierre, and we look forward to seeing how they interact and bond.”

Pascale will join Pierre, Bird Paradise’s only other northern rockhopper penguin — also a rescue from Perth Zoo — with hopes the two will form a special pair bond.

Pierre, the only male northern rockhopper penguin at Bird Paradise, is the park’s other resident of his species. Like Pascale, Pierre was also rescued and rehabilitated before joining the colony. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

Adding to the holiday cheer, first-time gentoo penguin parents Riki and Peach welcomed two chicks on Nov 25 and 27, respectively.

While the elder chick is thriving under its parents' care, the younger chick required human intervention as the parents struggled to meet the demands of feeding two offspring.

Currently being hand-raised by keepers, the younger chick is progressing well under close supervision and receiving the necessary care to grow and develop.

The elder chick is thriving under the attentive care of its parents. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

Ms Tritto explained the decision to step in: “Our priority is always to allow the parents to care for their chicks, intervening only when absolutely necessary. In this instance, intervention was required.”

Penguin keepers are hand-raising the second chick, providing regular feedings and dedicated care to support its growth during this crucial stage of development. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

She added that Riki and Peach, as first-time parents, might lack the experience to raise two chicks simultaneously.

“Despite this, they are adjusting beautifully to parenthood and are taking good care of their firstborn,” she said.

First time parents, Riki and Peach, caring for their chick. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

Visitors can observe the hand-raised chick being fed in the Research Room, while the elder chick remains under its parents’ attentive watch.