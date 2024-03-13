Body of S'pore man recovered from Penang ravine

The body of Singapore man Chew Wei Fung, 29, has been recovered from a 45m-deep ravine in Penang.

He was reported missing on March 9. Mr Chew last contacted his family after attending a wake that day, saying he was on his way home to Alor Vista near Relau.

According to New Straits Times, he was chatting with his friends on WeChat during the journey home before going silent.

A passer-by alerted the authorities after chancing upon the wreckage at about 1pm on March 12.

The firemen who pulled Mr Chew's body out of the ravine said he suffered injuries to his chest and face. He was found outside the car, which belongs to his girlfriend.

“It is believed that the victim was involved in an accident before the vehicle plunged into the ravine," Malay Mail quoted Penang Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Fire Superintendent Muzzamer Mohd Salleh as saying.

"However, his body was found outside the vehicle, he may have been thrown out or the victim came out of the crashed vehicle by himself.