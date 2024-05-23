Boy, 9, injured in accident at Yishun HDB carpark

In a video of the accident, both the car and the boy travel a short distance before the vehicle stops abruptly and backs up.

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was involved in a car accident on May 22 at a Housing Board carpark in Yishun.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at 437 Yishun Avenue 6 at about 3.05pm.

The boy was conscious when taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A video of the accident was posted on Facebook and has been played more than 80,000 times, as at the morning of May 23.

In the video, a white ball can be seen bouncing on the road in a carpark, just moments before the boy in an orange top appears in front of the left front wheel of a black car.

Both the car and the boy move a short distance before the vehicle stops abruptly and backs up. The boy on the road then sits up.

A man gets out from the car and walks towards the boy, along with two other boys, one holding a colourful ball.

The police said that investigations are under way.