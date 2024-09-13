How the thrill of the unknown pulls the young to blind boxes

There is big business in these small boxes.

In recent years, the craze for blind boxes has swept across Singapore, captivating the attention of youth in particular.

These small, unassuming packages — containing mystery toys or figurines from popular brands like Pop Mart — have become a cultural phenomenon.

The concept originated in Japan in the form of the fukubukuro, which means lucky bag.

Initially, these bags were put together by supermarkets and department stores containing products that were not selling well. But the element of surprise proved to be a hit concept.

With each blind box, priced between $5 and $30, holding the potential for a rare or limited-edition item, it's no wonder this marketing tactic has become an irresistible addiction. But what exactly drives young people to repeatedly invest in something where the outcome is uncertain?

At the heart of the blind box appeal is the thrill of the unknown. Each purchase is a gamble – an opportunity to acquire a rare, valuable figure, or perhaps something more common.

This experience taps into the same psychological triggers that fuel gambling and loot boxes in video games. According to experts, the element of chance, combined with the hope of a jackpot, releases dopamine in the brain, creating a sense of euphoria.

For the young adults, this excitement is addictive. The anticipation of opening a box, coupled with the reveal of the contents, provides a rush that can be hard to resist. It’s no longer about just owning the figure but the journey of acquiring it.

"I just enjoy the thrill of it and will buy blind boxes whenever I get some extra money, like on my birthday," said student Muhammad Rusydi.

"I started collecting them as a hobby because I like figurines and I play gacha games like Honkai Star Rail which are similar to blind boxes in a way."

The 25-year-old also told TNP that is growing love for these collectibles has led him to invest in display cases from Shopee to show them off.

When TNP visited a Pop Mart store at Century Square in Tampines, several young people including students were perusing the collections despite it being a school night. Parents accompanied those in school uniform and paid for their purchases.

Lifestyle store Miniso has jumped on the blind box bandwagon as well. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Lifestyle store Miniso a few door away also had a vast collection of blind boxes that appeared to attract young shoppers.

While most find joy in buying a box and being surprised by what's inside, there is also a segment of consumers who are willing to splash up to $190.80 for a full case in order to get every single item in a certain collection without any risk of duplicates.

"I am willing to buy the full case so that I can also get the rare 'secret figure'," student Ivan Ng told TNP.

These figurines often belong to limited-edition series, and completing a set can be immensely satisfying for young collectors.

There's also a social aspect to blind boxes. Trading figures among friends or within online communities has become a popular pastime, further fuelling the desire to buy more.

Opening blind boxes on TikTok has also become a trend that attracts viewers.

Content creator Leah Shannon Neubronner who goes by @mizchiefmagik on TikTok told The Straits Times she has spent about $2,000 on blind boxes. Several of her unboxing videos have gone viral leading to her being called the 'Pop Mart girl'.

“I also tend to buy more sometimes because it’s content that people enjoy watching,” she said.

Despite their premium feel, blind boxes are often priced affordably, making them accessible to youth who may not have much disposable income.

For the price of a coffee or a fast-food meal, young consumers can buy a chance at something valuable, which makes the risk feel minimal.

However, there is big business in these small boxes.

According to a report from the German data firm Statista, blind boxes surpassed assembled toys to become the largest segment of pop toys in China in 2021, with a market value of around 9.7 billion yuan (S$1.8 billion). The report projected that China's pop toy sector will exceed 110 billion yuan by 2026.

Mr Kevin Zhang, head of strategic partnership at Pop Mart, told Lianhe Zaobao that Pop Mart releases a new series of blind boxes each week. He declined to share how many boxes they sell each day.

Mr Li Jianggan, CEO of Momentum Works, told Zaobao: "Our research shows that the blind box market in Southeast Asia is currently at 6 to 7 per cent of China’s. We expect a compound annual growth rate of 35 to 40 per cent for the next three years."

"Pop Mart is the most capable player in the market."