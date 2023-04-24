British coins to honour King Charles’ coronation available for advance order here

The coins commemorate the coronation of King Charles on May 6, said Singapore Mint, which is selling the coins.

British coins featuring the first official crowned portrait of King Charles are available for advance order in Singapore from Monday.

The Singapore Mint, which is selling the coins, said in a statement on Monday that the coins commemorate the upcoming coronation of King Charles on May 6.

The coins come in three designs on its reverse side, featuring the Royal Arms, Coronation Regalia and Westminster Abbey, while the obverse side bears the portrait of King Charles.

The collection has a range of denominations, including Britain’s 50 pence coin and £5 coin, as well as a limited number of fine gold and silver coins in a variety of sizes.

Members of the public can make an advance order for the coins on The Singapore Mint’s website (http://www.singaporemint.com/).

The coins come in three designs on its reverse side, featuring the Royal Arms, Coronation Regalia and Westminster Abbey, while the obverse side bears the portrait of King Charles. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MINT

The Royal Mint said in a statement on Monday that the King had personally selected the Tudor Crown for the portrait.

“Although the Tudor Crown was destroyed in the 1640s, it is still used heraldically (in relation to coats of arms) and has been used on previous crowned portraits of kings from the 20th century,” it added.

The designer of the coins, Ms Natasha Jenkins, said she was inspired to feature Westminster Abbey as it is where British coronations have taken place since 1066.

The reverse design featuring the exterior of Westminster Abbey, where British coronations have taken place since 1066. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MINT

Ms Jenkins, whose designs have been selected for use on a British coin for the third time, said: “I chose to opt for a stylised line drawing of Westminster Abbey that is instantly recognisable with Britain, along with King Charles’ cypher and crown to mark him being crowned as King.”

“In future, I will be able to look back and show my children this coin that I designed for the coronation and feel proud.”