BTO flats in Tanjong Rhu, Holland Village go on sale in June

Two Build-To-Order (BTO) projects by the Geylang River in Tanjong Rhu and the first flats in Holland Village in at least a decade are among seven developments that will go on sale in June.

Flats near a future Jurong Region Line MRT station in Teban Gardens and the first development in Chencharu, a new HDB residential area in Yishun, will also be on offer.

The Housing Board on Feb 21 released details on its website of seven projects that will be launched in the second BTO sales exercise of 2024. It will offer about 6,800 flats in Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

The two projects in Tanjong Rhu – an area which falls under Kallang/Whampoa – will have about 2,020 units, and property analysts expect these to be popular as the flats could have views of the Singapore Sports Hub and Marina Reservoir.

There are two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats across the two plots, which are next to each other with a proposed park in the middle.

The larger 1,400-unit project will have amenities such as an eating house, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, a pre-school and a residents’ network centre.

Both developments, located along Kampong Arang Road, are in the vicinity of two MRT stations – Stadium and Mountbatten. Dunman High School is opposite the projects, and the future Tanjong Rhu and Katong Park stops on stage four of the Thomson-East Coast Line are also nearby.

The plots were among three sites that were re-parcelled and had their plot ratios increased in an amendment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) masterplan published in August.

The Straits Times reported in September that provisions had also been made for roads to be widened to serve the high-rise housing developments.

In Queenstown, a site along Holland Drive near Holland Village and Buona Vista MRT stations will house 330 two-room flexi and four-room flats.

Analysts said the projects in Kallang/Whampoa and Queenstown could fall under the prime location public housing (PLH) model due to their attractive locations and proximity to MRT stations.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at real estate agency Huttons Asia, said the Tanjong Rhu project will be the first new HDB units to be built in the area in 60 years, which could result in pent-up demand for homes.

“Units facing the Singapore Sports Hub and by the Geylang River will have unblocked views of the fireworks and some of the National Day displays,” he added.

Over in Jurong East, 1,070 two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats will be built on Teban Gardens Road and Jurong Town Hall Road. The future Pandan Reservoir MRT station will be located opposite the project.

URA on Feb 9 published a proposed amendment to its masterplan to increase the site’s plot ratio, which determines the intensity of development permitted for a piece of land.

The authority said the plot will have a “high-density residential development” to support the demand for housing in the area.

In Yishun, HDB is set to launch a 1,270-unit project with two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats along Sembawang Road.

Mr Lee said the project is likely to be the first BTO development in Chencharu, which was identified as a new housing area in URA’s review of Singapore’s long-term plan in 2022.

About 550 two-room flexi, four- and five-room flats will be launched in Tampines. The plot, bounded by Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Street 92, is about a five-minute walk from Tampines West MRT station.

A 1,590-unit project in Woodlands, comprising two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats, and three-generation units, will be built along Admiralty Road and Marsiling Lane.

The development is near Woodlands Checkpoint, but Mr Lee noted that there are no MRT stations nearby. Both Woodlands and Woodlands North stations are about 2km away.

June’s exercise will take the number of BTO flats launched in 2024 to about 10,900, and is the final launch under the current estate classification model. The new classification of flats into Prime, Plus or Standard categories will take effect from the October launch.

HDB previously said it would roll out 19,600 new flats in 2024, across three sales exercises instead of four.