'Buckle up or we can't land': Pilot delays landing after passengers found without belts fastened

A pilot on a Scoot flight recently delayed the plane’s landing when he learnt that some passengers had not fastened their seat belts as instructed.

Passenger Audi Khalid uploaded a TikTok video on Nov 14 that recorded the pilot’s announcement over the PA system, and later, showed clips of auxiliary police boarding the plane and speaking with the cabin crew.

The flight was arriving in Singapore from Bali.

In the video, the pilot is heard saying: "We have decided to discontinue the approach into Singapore Changi Airport… because I was informed we still have passengers who are not seated with their seatbelts securely fastened.

"We are legally not able to land an aircraft if the cabin isn't secured."

The pilot added that they would have to turn the plane around again "for another approach". If it missed the approach for the same reason, airport police would then "take the necessary action".

After the plane landed, a crew member announced that the local authorities would be boarding the aircraft, and passengers could disembark only after clearance was given.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Audi said the ones who didn't buckle their seatbelts were seated somewhere in the middle of the plane, but he couldn't tell who they were.

He said the disembarkation process was delayed for about 25 minutes.