Bukit Panjang residents celebrate Tamil harvest festival Pongal after 2 years of muted cheer

Children feeding cows at the annual Bukit Panjang Pongal Festival on Sunday. Cattle are honoured during the harvest festival for the work they do for farmers.

Festive excitement filled the air as Bukit Panjang residents came together on Sunday to mark Pongal, a harvest festival celebrated by Tamils.

The Bukit Panjang Pongal Festival, which is into its 16th iteration in 2023, comes after muted celebrations over the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 2,000 people of different races and religions joined the festivities, enjoying dance performances and folk songs at an open field beside Block 229 Pending Road.

Residents also gathered at the field, which is next to Pending LRT station, to try pounding rice by hand and experience the traditional way of cooking Pongal rice, a sweet rice pudding.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Mr Edward Chia, an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, were also present at the event hosted by Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa.

Addressing the residents as well as citizens from other countries such as South Korea and Myanmar who were invited to the celebrations, Dr Balakrishnan said: “The last time we met here (to celebrate Pongal) was on Jan 19, 2020. Most of us hadn’t heard of Covid-19 yet, and it’s been a difficult three years.

“But it’s wonderful that now we can all get together face to face, shake hands, look into each other’s eyes and enjoy precious time together.

“So this year is extra special as we celebrate the harvest and the overflowing pots and the abundance of joy. Let us truly, truly enjoy that.”

(From left) Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia and Bukit Panjang Integration and Naturalisation Champions chairman Perumal Moorthy pounding rice at the Bukit Panjang Pongal Festival. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Sunday’s event was jointly organised by the Bukit Panjang Citizens’ Consultative Committee and the Bukit Panjang Integration and Naturalisation Champions group.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Pongal will be celebrated until Tuesday.

“This traditional harvest festival originated in Tamil Nadu, and gives thanks to Surya, the Sun God, for the blessings of a rich harvest. Cattle are also honoured for the work they do to provide for farmers,” he wrote.

He added: “May this season be blessed with prosperity and abundance.”

The Indian Heritage Centre held a Pongal open house on Saturday and Sunday, showcasing the agricultural roots of the festival.