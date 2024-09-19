Kusu Island's October visitors advised to go on weekdays

There are hourly ferries daily from both Kusu Island and Marina South Pier during the pilgrimage season.

Those who wish to visit Kusu Island during the upcoming pilgrimage season should do so on weekdays, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said.

This is because the weekends are popular among visitors during the period from Oct 3 to Oct 31, the authority added in a statement on Sept 19. The annual pilgrimage draws thousands to the island’s Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Chinese Temple, which was built in 1923. The island also houses three Malay shrines.

Those who want to visit the island may buy ferry tickets at islandcruise.com.sg, or at the Singapore Island Cruise & Ferry Services’ counter at Marina South Pier, where the ferry departs from. The company is the appointed ferry operator. Those who buy their ferry tickets online must show their confirmation e-mails at the operator’s kiosk at the pier to get their tickets.

There are hourly ferries daily from both Kusu Island and Marina South Pier during the pilgrimage season, with the first and last ferries from Marina South departing at 7am and 5pm, respectively. The last ferry from Kusu Island leaves at 7pm. Overnight stays on Kusu Island are not allowed, nor should people bring their pets along, SLA said.

Visitors should go to the pier via public transport, as parking lots there are limited. They can either take SBS Transit’s service 400 or the train to Marina South Pier MRT station.

For motorists, the pier’s car park will not be available on weekends and public holidays during the pilgrimage period. Visitors may instead park their vehicles at The Meadows Car Park at Gardens by the Bay, then hop on a free shuttle bus, which runs every 15 to 20 minutes from 6am to 8pm.