Bus captain finds wallet by roadside, tracks down owner to return it

A man who found a wallet by the roadside in Bukit Batok went the extra mile to return it to its owner.

The pair met up on Wednesday at the wallet owner's workplace in Block Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 and alerted Stomp to the heartwarming deed.

Stomper Cia Yi, who works at Sheng Siong, said: "I lost my wallet on Tuesday. It contained my Identification Card (IC), work permit, driving licence and bank card. I also made a police report.

"I was shocked when I received news on Wednesday morning that an SMRT bus captain at Kranji Bus Depot had found my wallet at the roadside.

"He looked at my work permit, found my workplace and did a Google search for my headquarters' (HQ) contact number to inform them about the lost wallet.

"My HQ informed me about what happened and gave me the bus captain's contact number."

Cia Yi eventually got his wallet back and said: "What a kind and nice-hearted bus driver. He spent time coming over my workplace to hand over the wallet.

"I am really thankful for this helpful and best bus captain ever."

Stomper Surishkumar, SMRT senior bus captain and mentor, explained why he decided to make the effort to personally return the wallet.

He told Stomp: "I imagined how someone would feel if they lost their handphone or wallet. They would be very sad, have no mood, and think about it non-stop.

"Furthermore, this guy not only lost his wallet but more importantly, his work permit, driving licence, bank card and IC too. It would be hard to replace them.

"When I contacted Cia Yi, he said he would finish work at 4pm. However, I started work at 3pm. So I decided to use my motorcycle and return him the wallet.

"We need to help each other."