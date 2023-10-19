 Bus veers off Seletar Expressway, crashes into tree; driver taken to hospital, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Bus veers off Seletar Expressway, crashes into tree; driver taken to hospital

Bus veers off Seletar Expressway, crashes into tree; driver taken to hospital
A tree and street light were damaged when a private bus veered off the Seletar Expressway on Thursday morning.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Carmen Sin
Oct 19, 2023 08:29 pm

A private bus driver was taken to hospital early on Thursday morning after his vehicle veered off the Seletar Expressway (SLE) onto a grass patch and crashed into a tree and a lamp post.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police said they were alerted to the accident on the SLE towards Central Expressway (CTE) at 12.50am.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, they added.

A motorist told Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News that the Traffic Police, a tow truck and an ambulance were at the scene when he passed by.

“It was already very late, so the roads were mostly clear and the impact of the accident was not great,” he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Mercedes then flipped over on its roof and slides to a stop, with white smoke coming from the car’s undercarriage.
Singapore

Car overturns on Nicoll Highway after collision

Related Stories

Female pillion rider dies after motorcycle collides with tipper truck in Jurong East

Car flips on side after crashing into tree near Middle Road

Singaporean couple injured in car crash while travelling with luxury car convoy in Johor

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceSCDF