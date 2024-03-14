Cabbie nabbed for allegedly attacking passenger with weapon

The 69-year-old driver was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

A driver of a Trans Cab taxi has been arrested for allegedly attacking a passenger with a weapon following an argument.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 6.30pm on March 12 which took place at Block 107 Bedok North Road.

According to Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News, the argument started after he agreed to drop off his passengers, a family of three, at multiple destinations but later walked back from the arrangement.

The family boarded the taxi in Hougang, according to Shin Min, and later realised the wrong destination had been specified.

They requested the driver to first head to Block 95 Bedok North Avenue 4 and then to the original destination at Block 106 Bedok North Road.

The conflict arose after the driver went straight to the final destination instead.

A fight broke out between the two parties, with the driver allegedly using a test pen to attack the passengers.

A test pen is a tool shaped like a screwdriver which is used to detect or test for electrical currents.

A 39-year-old man suffered minor cuts as a result of the scuffle but was not taken to hospital after Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics assessed him.

He was accompanied by a woman in her 30s and a young boy around eight years old, Shin Min said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Trans Cab said it has yet to get in touch with the taxi driver or passenger. It added that it would be assisting the police in their investigations.

In its statement, Trans Cab said: “When passengers are on board the taxi, drivers have to fulfil their duty to ferry the passengers to the location unless the vehicle meets with an accident or a breakdown.

“We will not hesitate to terminate the service of the driver and we will continue to remind our drivers to provide a good service to continue to serve the public.”