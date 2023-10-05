Cabby drives taxi with dog on his lap: ComfortDelGro investigating

Cute pooch, but can he drive?

That was the question one onlooker had when he spotted a ComfortDelGro taxi driver driving on the Benjamin Sheares Bridge with a dog on his lap on Tuesday morning (Oct 3).

"ComfortDelGro cabby employs canine to drive?" Rasa posed to Stomp.

"I saw this pooch behind the steering wheel of a taxi."

In response to a Stomp query, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said: "According to the Highway Code, drivers must not be distracted while driving.

"Pets are also not allowed to distract the drivers. We will investigate the matter."

The Automobile Association of Singapore provides the following tips for safe driving with pets: