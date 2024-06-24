Revised $5 surcharge for cab rides from Mandai to remain

The temporary revised surcharges for ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier taxi rides originating from the attractions in Mandai will be made permanent on July 1.

In a Facebook announcement on June 24, both companies stated that the $5 surcharge – a $2 increase from $3 – will remain.

The surcharge for rides originating from Changi Airport, Changi Air Freight Centre, Airport Police Station and Airport Logistics Park of Singapore will remain unchanged at $8 for 5pm to 11.59pm daily, and $6 for other hours.

Passengers boarding the taxi from Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari and Bird Paradise will pay a $5 surcharge between 1pm and 11.59pm daily.

Prime Taxi has not announced any changes to its location-based surcharges. Its website still shows the same surcharges for rides originating from the Changi Airport area and a $3 surcharge for rides originating from the Mandai attractions.