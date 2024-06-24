 Revised $5 surcharge for cab rides from Mandai to remain, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Revised $5 surcharge for cab rides from Mandai to remain

Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 24, 2024 12:07 pm

The temporary revised surcharges for ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier taxi rides originating from the attractions in Mandai will be made permanent on July 1.

In a Facebook announcement on June 24, both companies stated that the $5 surcharge – a $2 increase from $3 – will remain.

The surcharge for rides originating from Changi Airport, Changi Air Freight Centre, Airport Police Station and Airport Logistics Park of Singapore will remain unchanged at $8 for 5pm to 11.59pm daily, and $6 for other hours.

Passengers boarding the taxi from Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari and Bird Paradise will pay a $5 surcharge between 1pm and 11.59pm daily.

Prime Taxi has not announced any changes to its location-based surcharges. Its website still shows the same surcharges for rides originating from the Changi Airport area and a $3 surcharge for rides originating from the Mandai attractions.

 

