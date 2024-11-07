Man claims cabby repeatedly urinates at multi-storey carpark

The floor was wet where the cabby allegedly urinated.

The cabby got into his car and drove off after he was confronted.

A netizen on Nov 5 shared in Facebook group Complaint Singapore a video of a ComfortDelGro who allegedly had urinated onto the floor of a multi-storey carpark.

The netizen claimed it was not the first time the same cabby did that.

In the confrontation by the netizen, the cabby did not say anything in response as he zipped up his trousers and got into his taxi.

The person filming the incident can be heard asking the cabby why he kept urinating at the carpark and if he thought his behaviour was acceptable.

The cabby then closed the door and drove off.

Another netizen who commented on the video wondered why the cabby did not go to the nearest coffee shop or just wait till he got home.

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson told Shin Min Daily News that the company is committed to ensuring that its drivers maintain the highest standards of professionalism and conduct, and that it has begun investigating the incident.

"If the allegations are true, we will take the appropriate disciplinary action."