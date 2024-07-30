Netizen claims cabby takes longer route, overcharges

The fare paid for the trip from Novena to Changi Airport.

Netizen going by the username Ennie Huynh on July 26 posted in Facebook group Complaint Singapore about a cabby she claimed took a longer route to "scam" her.

She shared a photo of the receipt, which showed her trip starting at 10.30am on July 27 and ending 40 minutes later at 11.13am.

Ms Huynh had taken the taxi from Oasia Hotel Novena to Changi Airport, which she believed should have been a 25-minute taxi ride.

"I checked with the hotel – the journey should be around 17.6km via Pan Island Expressway or 21.6 km via East Coast Parkway," she wrote.

According to Ms Huynh, she and her family members had taken two taxis to the airport as there were eight of them.

Her taxi fare came to $37.75 – almost double that of the other taxi ferrying her family members.

The majority of the netizens commenting on Ms Huynh's post claimed the more expensive detour taken by her cabby was an age-old trick and that many of the netizens had similar experiences.

Agreeing that the total distance travelled from Novena to Changi was much further than usual, the netizens encouraged Ms Huynh to file a complaint with the Land Transport Authority.

Shin Min Daily News reported that ComfortDelGro was aware of the allegations levelled against its taxi driver.

"We are committed to fair and transparent pricing and intentionally overcharging passengers is unacceptable. We are investigating this matter and will take appropriate disciplinary action if we find the driver violated our service standards," said the company spokesperson.