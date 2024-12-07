Car bonnet smashed, lorry overturned in SLE collision

A lorry was seen overturned next to the road divider.

Two men were taken to the hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry in the early hours of Dec 6.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at around 1.20am along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

A 49-year-old car driver and his 22-year-old male passenger were both conscious when taken to Woodlands Health Campus.

A video shared on Facebook shows a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance parked near the road divider, with a police motorcycle nearby. Several individuals were seated by the road divider.

The footage also shows a car with a smashed bonnet near the ambulance and a lorry lying on its side in the right-most lane next to the road divider.

Police investigations are ongoing.