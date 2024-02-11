 Car catches fire in Jurong West carpark on Day 1 of CNY, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Car catches fire in Jurong West carpark on Day 1 of CNY

Car catches fire in Jurong West carpark on Day 1 of CNY
PHOTO: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Senior Executive Sub-Editor
Feb 11, 2024 10:25 am

A car caught fire in a Jurong West carpark on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Stomper Rosalind shared a video of flames coming out from under the bonnet of the vehicle in an open carpark next to an HDB block.

The video also showed vehicles and firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the scene.

Another video of the fire taken from above by someone in the nearby block was posted on TikTok.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire near Block 475 Jurong West Street 41 on Feb 10 at about 2:10pm.

The fire, which involved the engine compartment of a car, was extinguished using a water jet and a compressed air foam trolley, added SCDF.

Man sets fire to flat, refuses to be rescued
Singapore

Man sets fire to flat, refuses to be rescued

Related Stories

Car bursts into flames while entering S’pore

Changi Airport runway reopens after Air China plane makes emergency landing due to engine fire

Dust devil in M'sia dazzles viewers during Hungry Ghost fest

There were no reported injuries and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fire

Ong Su Mann

Senior Executive Sub-Editor
smong@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Ong Su Mann