Car catches fire in Jurong West carpark on Day 1 of CNY

A car caught fire in a Jurong West carpark on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Stomper Rosalind shared a video of flames coming out from under the bonnet of the vehicle in an open carpark next to an HDB block.

The video also showed vehicles and firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the scene.

Another video of the fire taken from above by someone in the nearby block was posted on TikTok.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire near Block 475 Jurong West Street 41 on Feb 10 at about 2:10pm.

The fire, which involved the engine compartment of a car, was extinguished using a water jet and a compressed air foam trolley, added SCDF.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of fire is under investigation.