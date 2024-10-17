Car crashes into lamppost outside police station in Hougang

A driver allegedly lost control of his car, causing it to veer into the wrong lane and hitting a taxi before mounting a kerb and crashing into a lamppost.

The accident that occurred at about 9.30pm on Oct 15 outside the Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre at 60 Hougang Avenue 9.

Resident Chen Meixiu told Shin Min Daily News she heard a loud noise and saw the car crashing into the lamppost when she looked out her window. A taxi had come to a standstill next to the white car.

The 60-year-old housewife said three ambulances arrived at the scene later and she saw a person lying on the ground.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed one person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital and another to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. There were two other people who sustained minor injuries and refused to be taken to hospital.

The police said the accident involved a taxi and a car.

The 59-year-old male driver of the car and the 53-year-old male taxi driver were conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.