Car hits 12-year-old Bukit View Sec student at zebra crossing

The girl is seen running across a zebra crossing after a road traffic warden waves her through.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a car knocked her down at a pedestrian crossing outside Bukit View Secondary School.

The accident took place at about 7.05am on April 16, at Bukit Batok Street 21 on the way to Bukit Batok Central, the police said.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the girl was conscious when she was taken to the National University Hospital.

In video footage put up on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the girl is seen running across a zebra crossing after a road traffic warden waves her through.

A white Honda Vezel sport utility vehicle then knocks her down and sends her flying just as she is about to reach the end of the crossing.

An eyewitness said teachers from the school rushed out to check on the girl, reported Shin Min Daily News on April 16.

The police said a 50-year-old male car driver is helping with investigations.