 Car overturns on Nicoll Highway after hitting another car; 2 suffer minor injuries, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Car overturns on Nicoll Highway after hitting another car; 2 suffer minor injuries

Car overturns on Nicoll Highway after hitting another car; 2 suffer minor injuries
The Mercedes then flipped over on its roof and slides to a stop, with white smoke coming from the car’s undercarriage.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim
Oct 19, 2023 12:07 am

Two people suffered minor injuries after a car flipped over and landed on its roof along Nicoll Highway on Tuesday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.25pm.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a red Mercedes is seen travelling in the right lane of the three-lane road, towards the Sports Hub.

It then veers to the centre lane and rear-ends a white Toyota sports utility vehicle travelling in that lane.

The Mercedes then flips over onto its roof and slides to a stop, with its undercarriage emitting white smoke.

Meanwhile, the white car swerves to the left lane and seemingly hits a guard rail.

Police added that they were alerted to the accident along Jurong Town Hall Road towards Bukit Batok Road at 7.40am.
Singapore

Pillion rider dies after motorcycle collides with tipper truck

Related Stories

Car flips on side after crashing into tree near Middle Road

Singaporean couple injured in car crash while travelling with luxury car convoy in Johor

24 bikers caught for flouting traffic rules; speeding, running red-lights among top offences

The SCDF said that it assessed two persons for minor injuries, but both declined to be taken to the hospital.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICACCIDENTSROAD SAFETY