Car wash employee arrested after crashing client’s Lamborghini; 75-year-old injured

The impact of the crash crumpled the Lamborghini’s bonnet and pushed the lorry backward by nearly a car length.

An employee of car wash firm Revel Studio has been arrested after he drove a customer’s Lamborghini – and crashed it, damaging four other vehicles and leaving another man injured.

A 75-year-old man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by the SCDF.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident, which took place at the WCEGA Plaza at 1 Bukit Batok Crescent, at about 12.20pm on Tuesday.

A video of the incident that was circulating on social media first shows the stationary pink Lamborghini in front of an empty car wash bay.

Its right signal light begins to flash as the car’s right door opens. Then door ajar, the car accelerates suddenly, crashing into a parked lorry. The impact, which crumpled the Lamborghini’s bonnet, pushed the lorry backward by nearly a car length.

22aug2023 1246hrs Bukit Batok wcega plaza staff from revel studio @ wcega plaza #03-10 drove the lamborghini & crashed it. quoted The staff has been detained for rash act and driving without license.. Apparently police can’t do anything to the owner. Lol too Insurance can’t be claim. The company boss is hiding and not willing to compensate. The owner of the shop is not responsive and avoiding, after a chit chat with the supervisior they were obviously well aware of their staff driving people’s car without license. Please avoid them at all cost. Posted by SGRV on Wednesday, August 23, 2023



Three vehicles parked near the lorry were also damaged.

A 23-year-old employee at the car wash firm was arrested by the police for causing hurt through a rash act, and police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that the man did not have a driving licence.

Lawyer Amolat Singh, managing partner of Amolat and Partners, said an individual would require a driving licence as long as he is in control of a car, even “if he just drove a short distance”.

He added that when the Lamborghini’s owner handed her car to the car wash, it should have been returned to her in the same condition.

She could sue the car wash firm for compensation because the employee who drove the Lamborghini was acting as a servant or agent of the car wash, he said, adding that the firm’s owner would then be “vicariously liable” for the employee’s actions.

If the car wash has public liability insurance, it may cover legal costs and other damages, he added.

ST has contacted Revel Studio for more information.