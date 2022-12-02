Care hotline launched amid pandemic to stop operating from Dec 31

The National Care Hotline (NCH), which provides assistance to people who experience emotional distress related to the Covid-19 pandemic, will cease to operate from Dec 31 owing to a decrease in calls received.

The hotline – launched on April 10, 2020, amid the circuit breaker measures – has seen more than 900 mental health professionals, social service professionals and trained volunteers fielding calls.

So far, around 76,500 calls have been made.

The hotline is currently managed by social service professionals and trained volunteers from Viriya Community Services.

The announcement of the NCH’s closure comes after its operating hours were adjusted to start from 8am to 8pm in January, from 8am to midnight previously, as call volumes stabilised.

With the easing of safe management measures and the transition to living with Covid-19, the hotline logged an 85 per cent decrease in the number of calls received in October 2022, compared with during the circuit breaker in May 2020.

If calls are made to the hotline after 8pm on Dec 31, the callers will be directed to alternative helplines for assistance, including those supported by the Institute of Mental Health and the Samaritans of Singapore.

Helpline services

For mental well-being:

– Care Corner Counselling Centre (for Mandarin speakers) (1800-3535-800)

– Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service (eC2.sg)

– Viriya Therapy Centre (6256-1311)

For marital and parenting issues:

– Community Psychology Hub’s Online Counselling Platform (CPHOnlineCounselling.sg)

General helpline services:

– Hear4U (WhatsApp 6978-2728)

– Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline (6389-2222) (24-hour)

– Sage Counselling Centre – The Seniors Helpline (1800-555-5555)

– Samaritans of Singapore (Hotline: 1-767; CareText: WhatsApp 9151-1767) (24-hour)

– Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline (1800-283-7019)

– Silver Ribbon Singapore (6386-1928)

– Tinkle Friend (7-12 years) (1800-2744-788)

For reporting of violence or abuse:

– National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (1800-777-0000) (24-hour)