Carnivals, concerts, and Red Lions: How to celebrate National Day this weekend
From free-fall jumps by the Red Lions to performances by Singapore artistes such as actress Rui En and singer Taufik Batisah, here are some events to check out this National Day weekend.
Saturday, Aug 6
Heartland celebration carnivals
When: 4pm - 9pm
Tickets: Get free tickets from any community club (first-come, first-served)
Apply for e-tickets on this website.
Celebrations in the Park
Where: Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Ficus Green
Highlights
- Performances by getai veteran Liu Ling Ling and TV reality programme Spop Wave! finalists Gao Meigui, Ridhwan Azman and Sherly Devonne Ng
- Activities such as bubble football, where players are enveloped inside an inflatable from the knees up, and archery tag, a game of tag played with foam-tipped arrows
One Heart @ North-East (tickets all taken)
Where: Punggol Open Field beside Waterway Point
Highlights
- Concert featuring singers Haohao, Bao Bei Jie Mei, Hady Mirza (below, right), Sunny Jackson, Sharon Shobana, Supersonic and more
- Special performance by singer Taufik Batisah (below, left)
Family Bliss @ North-West (tickets all taken)
Where: Open field next to Sembawang MRT Station
Highlights
- Performances by singer Taufik Batisah and TV reality programme Spop Wave! finalists Gao Meigui, Ridhwan Azman and Sherly Devonne Ng
- Interactive exhibitions on Singapore's progress in areas such as defense and environmental sustainability
Celebration With Our Stars
Where: Open field next to Buona Vista MRT Station
Highlights
- Performances by getai veteran Liu Ling Ling (below) and the Spop Wave! finalists and performers from the community in the district
- Carnival rides, games and snacks
Mediacorp concert at Gardens by the Bay
When: 7.30pm
Where: Supertree Grove
Tickets: Free tickets all taken up. Catch the live-stream on giant LED screens at the Supertree Grove
Highlights
- A duet by singer-actress Rui En and Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah.
- Performances by singer-songwriter Dick Lee and his band Omnitones, rapper Yung Raja, singer-songwriter Shabir, actor Sebastian Tan, better known as Broadway Beng, and SGAG persona Xiao Ming.
Sunday, Aug 7
The Red Lions free-fall jumps (open to all)
When: 8.40am - 9.30am
Where: Bishan, open field next to Junction 8 and North Buona Vista Road, open field near Ghim Moh Food Market
When: 9.10am - 10am
Heartland celebration carnival
Celebrating Togetherness @ South-East
When: 4pm - 9pm
Where: FreeWisma Geylang Serai
Tickets: Get free tickets from any community club (first-come, first-served)
Highlights
- Food street, carnival rides and inflatables
- Art installations and hands-on workshops at the PAssionArts Village
