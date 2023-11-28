Carpark at Botanic Gardens closed after car catches fire; no injuries reported

The fire was extinguished by SCDF officers using a water jet and a compressed air foam jet.

A carpark in the Singapore Botanic Gardens was closed for public safety after a car caught fire at its entrance on Nov 27 afternoon.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the vehicle fire near 1 Cluny Road at about 2.15pm. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

Dr Tan Puay Yok, group director of the gardens, said the entrance to the Botany Centre carpark will be reopened once it is safe to do so. Vehicles currently parked there can still exit.

Visitors to the gardens are being redirected to other carparks, he added.

Visitors planning to visit the Tanglin Core can park their vehicles at the Nassim Entrance carpark or the Raffles Building carpark.

The public can visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens website for updates on the reopening of the Botany Centre carpark.