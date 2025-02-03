Cars parked in Teck Whye vandalised; sedan windscreen smashed

Part of a sedan’s windscreen also appears to have been smashed.

The police are investigating a case of mischief after several vehicles were allegedly vandalised at an open carpark at Teck Whye Lane on Jan 31.

In response to Straits Times’ queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 7.05am at the open carpark at Block 103 Teck Whye Lane.

The result of the acts can be seen in a TikTok video posted on Jan 31.

Among the vehicles that were defaced were an MPV, a luxury sedan and a sports car, all parked side by side.

A white substance appears to have been splashed across the vehicles’ windscreens. Splatters of the substance are also visible on the sides of the cars.

In the video, a man is seen stepping out of the sports car while on his phone.

Police investigations are ongoing.