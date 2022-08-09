In case you missed it: 5 things people are talking about from NDP 2022

(Clockwise from top left) Host Rishi Budhrani and audience member Nicole Liel, emotional tears during the national anthem, MP Cheng Li Hui and an NDP motivator holding up a sign saying “hi mom”.

If you missed this year's National Day Parade (NDP) on Tuesday (Aug 9), here are five things people are talking about on Singapore's 57th birthday.

1. Red Lions parachutist's rough landing

A Red Lions parachutist who had a hard landing and was stretchered off drew concern from spectators at the Marina Bay floating platform and people watching the parade at home.

3WO (Third Warrant Officer) Jeffrey Heng, who was the last of 10 parachutists to land, is in stable condition and receiving medical attention, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.

Netizens were quick to post videos and photos of the incident on social media, with many wishing 3WO Heng a speedy recovery.

Twitter user Dzar Ismail said: "I hope the last Red Lion is OK. My jaw just dropped when he landed that way. Prayers."

Facebook user Khai Fazli said: "(Get well soon) and thank you Red Lions for your courage and bravery!"

2. Tearing up during National Anthem

An audience member had tears streaming down his face while singing the National Anthem towards the end of NDP.

Several social media users lauded his reaction, with some joking that he was actually tearing up at the fireworks, or having to go back to work the next day.

He also quickly became featured on local meme pages such as local content creator Yeolo and SGAG.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post that the man crying has turned out to be one of the iconic images of this year's NDP.

"It has been a challenging 2+ years - and for many of us, an emotional one," he said.

"It's through looking out for one another, even in our vulnerable moments, that we demonstrate our solidarity and Singapore spirit!"

3. Fashionable politicians

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, and Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng turned up for NDP donning a top designed by a LaSalle College of the Arts graduate.

"The Chinese knot with a metal chain added another dash of fusion. The cutting is inspired by the Korean hanbok," Mr Baey, who is also an MP for Tampines GRC, said in a Facebook post.

"Can you spot the resemblance of the red lines with our MRT map?"

Another MP from Tampines GRC, Ms Cheng Li Hui, wore a red one-shoulder top and paired it with baggy white trousers custom made by local fashion designer Max Tan.

Facebook user Helen Angela Winston Lee said: "(This) makes NDP less boring with a variety of fashion styles."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wore a red button-up shirt with floral detailing down the front and sides, while President Halimah Yacob wore a red embroidered long-sleeved blouse, embellished with a white floral brooch.

4. Grateful for BTO queue number

When NDP host Rishi Budhrani asked audience member Nicole Liel, 24, what was she grateful for, she replied: "I'm very grateful for HDB for giving me a BTO (Build-to-Order) queue number."

This drew laughter and cheers from the audience, and Ms Liel, a local TikToker who also runs a lash studio, added: "And Ya Kun Kaya Toast."

5. NDP motivator holds up "hi mom" sign

As NDP ended and show participants got together and danced, one motivator held up a piece of paper that said "hi mom".

The motivator was sitting on a fellow participant's shoulders as he held up the sign.

He was also featured on various local meme pages, with many social media users commenting that they hope his mother had seen the sign.