NDP 2024 committee warns against sale of parade tickets

Tickets to the upcoming National Day Parade are being sold online for as much as $100 each.

Tickets to the 2024 National Day Parade (NDP) and its preview shows are strictly not for sale or exchange, warned the NDP organising committee on July 12.

The warning came after NDP tickets were spotted being sold online for as much as $100 each. But when The Straits Times checked on July 13 morning, some of the listings had already been deleted from platforms such as Facebook and Carousell.

“To all our followers, it has come to our attention that there are NDP tickets being sold on online platforms,” said the NDP executive committee (Exco) on its official NDPeeps accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

The statements cautioned members of the public against buying such tickets, instead encouraging interested parties to participate in ongoing contests and giveaways to stand a chance to win tickets to the parade or other prizes.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the NDP Exco said that it takes a serious view of the sale and unauthorised distribution of NDP tickets.

“Monetising the privilege to be part of the nation’s birthday goes against the celebratory spirit of the event. Those found to be involved in such activities will be barred from balloting for future NDPs,” it said.

The committee added that all NDP tickets are issued with serial numbers and can be traced to their recipients, and that there are checks at the point of entry to ensure the tickets are authentic. It has also been working with online platforms to remove such listings.

“I saw tickets to NDP 2024 sold online. Is it safe to purchase them?” read a question on the AskGov platform, where members of the public can ask questions and receive answers from government agencies.

An official reply by the NDP Exco reiterated that the tickets should not be purchased through unauthorised channels, as these pose a high risk of fraud or scam.

“Tickets obtained from such sources will be rendered void, and those holding such tickets will be denied entry to the venue,” it said.

“If you come across any unauthorised sale of tickets, please report it to the NDP 2024 committee or to the authorities.”

Another reply to a similar question stated that action will be taken against offenders.

Ticket applications to the parade have closed.

Successful applicants should have already been notified between June 21 and 25 via e-mail, with such notifications coming only from ndp2024@klook.com