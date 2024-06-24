Bukit Panjang LRT to resume dual-loop service

From July 1, the Bukit Panjang LRT will return to its regular schedule and end at 11.30pm daily.

The Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) will resume dual-loop services on Sundays, between 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm, from June 30.

BPLRT’s dual-loop services during similar hours on Saturdays had earlier resumed in March.

Prior to this, during off-peak hours, the BPLRT was functioning only in a single loop on Service B from Petir station to Choa Chu Kang to facilitate renewal work, which began in 2018, to improve the line’s reliability.

Aside from the weekend, the dual-loop service is available only at peak hours on weekday mornings and evenings.

From July 1, the BPLRT will return to its regular schedule and end at 11.30pm daily.

The line had, since March 22, ended its services an hour earlier at 10.30pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to facilitate the testing of new vehicles and rolling out of new systems.

Vehicles that were tested during the early closure period from March to June included two new trains slated to enter service in the third quarter of 2024.

They are among 19 new trains that will replace the line’s first-generation vehicles that have been in service since 1999, when the BPLRT opened.

Thirteen second-generation trains, introduced from 2014, were also upgraded.