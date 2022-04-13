Charity starts fundraiser for widow of delivery rider killed in motorcycle accident

Delivery rider Jason Tan was killed in an accident in Gambas Avenue, in Sembawang, while out fulfilling orders.

A fundraising campaign was started for the widow of 24-year-old delivery rider Jason Tan on Tuesday (April 12), two days after his death.

Mr Tan was killed in an accident in Gambas Avenue, in Sembawang, while out fulfilling orders on Sunday morning, The Straits Times reported on Monday.

The father-to-be was reportedly hoping to earn an incentive offered to riders and needed to fulfil just 13 more orders to obtain it.

The fundraising campaign was started by charity platform Ray of Hope and had received about $7,000 from about 150 donors as at 10pm on Tuesday.

According to the campaign's page, it hopes to raise $200,000 to support Mr Tan's wife, who is three months pregnant.

Ray of Hope members had spoken to Mr Tan's brother, Mr Jeremy Tan, who said while there will be some insurance payout, the family is unsure of how much the amount will be.

Mr Jason Tan and his wife, a 24-year-old who works in administration, had known each other since they were classmates in Fuchun Primary School and were together for about six years, Mr Jeremy Tan had told ST.

A 36-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. PHOTO: SHINMIN DAILY NEWS

The couple were married on March 5 in a wedding attended by about 100 people at HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok.

They had planned to go on a cruise with Mr Tan's parents in June, a trip that was meant to be their honeymoon.

The police are investigating the accident and a 36-year-old male van driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death.