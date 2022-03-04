Cherry blossom season with tokidoki at Gardens by the Bay as it turns 10

A Tokidoki display is seen as part of the Sakura display at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore on March 4, 2022.

Sakura flowers blooming at the Gardens By The Bay in Singapore on March 4, 2022.

Sakura flowers blooming at the Gardens By The Bay in Singapore on March 4, 2022.

A gardener pruning a Sakura tree at the Gardens By The Bay in Singapore on March 4, 2022.

Cherry blossoms are blooming again at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome, as the world's largest glass greenhouse turns 10.

To commemorate its anniversary, the Gardens is giving lower-income Singaporeans free entry to the Flower Dome for a week to check out this year's Sakura floral display, which opened on Friday (March 4).

It has also called for fans to share personal mementos of the Gardens, the best of which will be included in an exhibition at the end of the year and in a commemorative coffee table book.

This year's cherry blossom display, now in its seventh edition, boasts 460 cherry blossom and peach blossom trees from Europe and Japan.

The landscape features torii gates, Japanese floral art by Ikebana International Singapore, and Japanese carp streamers known as koinobori on loan from the Japanese Association, Singapore.

A special highlight are the characters from Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand tokidoki. Five magical Unicornos, Fubuki, Ichiyo, Haru & Harumi, Yoshino and Sakurako, who join SANDy and Donutella dot the landscape that recalls springtime Japan.

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay can also enjoy free performances and workshops this Saturday and the next, including a Japanese koto and Chinese erhu performance, Japanese folk dance and a tea ceremony workshop. They are organised in collaboration with the Japan Creative Centre, the cultural arm of the Embassy of Japan in Singapore.

The Sakura display was to have been launched by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah on Friday (March 4) morning, but she could not attend as she tested positive for Covid-19 the day before.

The opening was instead celebrated with the Ambassador of Japan to Singapore, His Excellency Jun Yamazaki, breaking a sake barrel.

Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development, said in a Facebook post on Friday: "Thankfully symptoms are mild. Very glad that I am fully vaccinated with both shots and booster...

"Apologies to all who are attending the event - really sorry I can't be there with you. But do enjoy the Sakura Festival and the beautiful spring blooms."

The Sakura display will run till April 3.

Those with blue or orange Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards can present their card at the Friends of the Garden centre from Saturday to next Friday (March 5 to 11) to redeem tickets to the Flower Dome.

Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh said: "In the past decade, we have strived to be a people's garden providing the public green space for Singaporeans from all walks of life."

More than 100,000 beneficiaries from over 200 charities have enjoyed free access to the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest, among other attractions, to support the goal of creating an inclusive society, he added.

Newlyweds Kok Jia Jun and Jasmine Ong get their photographs taken at the Sakura floral display at the Flower Dome, on March 4, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM

Since it opened in 2012, the Gardens has brought well-loved displays like Tulipmania and Dahlia Dreams, and classic showcases such as Christmas Wonderland.

People can also submit their photos, poems, and other memories of Gardens by the Bay at https://gardensbythebay.com.sg/gbbturns10 till April 3.

This year, visitors to the Flower Dome can look forward to eight full-scale flower displays, including two new floral displays featuring peonies and hydrangeas.

In line with Gardens by the Bay's objective to bring the world's plants to Singapore, four of the displays will be held in collaboration with international embassies in Singapore.