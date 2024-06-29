Gardens by the Bay celebrates12th birthday and TripAdvisor win

Filipino tourist Mr James Behan, 19, taking a selfie at the SuperTree Grove at Gardens by the Bay on June 28, 2024.

The special weekend event – a vibrant display of national pride – will take place from 6.45pm to 1am on each day, offering a unique night experience.

Visitors at the cloud forest walking under the illuminated colors of red and white.

The cloud forest, Supertrees and flower dome being illuminated in red and white at Gardens by the Bay, on June 28, 2024.

Amid Gardens by the Bay’s usual kaleidoscope of colours, two will stand out on June 29 and 30: red and white.

The Flower Dome, Cloud Forest, and all 18 Supertrees will be bathed in the colours of Singapore’s flag for the first time, in celebration of its 12th anniversary on June 29 as well as to mark its top 10 placing in popular travel site Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best.

Gardens by the Bay came in at No. 8 among the top attractions in the world, which include the Empire State Building in New York City (No. 1) and Eiffel Tower (No. 2).

There will also be a special giveaway on June 30: Visitors at the Flower Dome will receive complimentary stalks of flower from 9am, while stocks last.