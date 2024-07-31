Chinese buffet allegedly linked to ByteDance food poisoning

Employees who showed symptoms of discomfort were laid on stretchers and transported to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force set up a first-aid point in the lobby of the first floor of One Raffles Quay's South Tower to provide assistance to those affected.

More details have emerged after a mass food poisoning incident at the ByteDance office in One Raffles Quay on July 30.

A total of 47 people were taken to hospital on July 30.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received multiple calls for assistance at around 3.15pm and deployed 17 ambulances to the scene. Those affected experienced symptoms such as abdominal pain and vomiting.

A total of 60 people reported gastroenteritis symptoms, according to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH). Of these, 57 sought medical attention.

Investigations are underway by both SFA and MOH into the cause of the outbreak.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, told TNP it is investigating the matter and working with the relevant authorities.

"We take the health and safety of our employees very seriously and have taken immediate steps to support all affected employees, including working with emergency services to provide care," a spokesperson said.

One TikTok employee told TNP that ByteDance provides a lunch buffet for employees on a daily basis.

"It was just a normal lunch service," he said, adding that he did not know who catered the contaminated food as he usually eats his lunch at a different canteen.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a number of ByteDance employees apparently fell ill after consuming a Chinese buffet at a company canteen on the 26th storey.

Putien, one of the caterers for the canteen, has denied any involvement.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told the Chinese daily: "We understand that those affected with food poisoning symptoms did not consume the food catered by us.

"We are cooperating with the authorities and are awaiting the results of the investigations."

TNP understands ByteDance engages licensed external vendors to cater food within its office premises.

In Singapore, food is neither prepared nor cooked onsite at any of the company's office premises.