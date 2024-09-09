Chinese national charged over murder of woman at Maxwell

The SCDF said it received a call for assistance at Maxwell Food Centre at 1.35am on Sept 7 and that a paramedic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A man was charged on Sept 8 over a murder that took place at Maxwell Food Centre on Sept 6.

Chinese national Wu Tao, 41, is accused of killing Ms Tan Kamonwan, 48, inside a stall at the hawker centre in Kadayanallur Street between 10.25pm and 10.53pm that day.

In an earlier statement, the police said that Wu, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, was arrested at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre shortly after 1.30am on Sept 7, after he told officers there that he had stabbed a woman.

Officers found Ms Tan lying motionless when they arrived at Maxwell Food Centre.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ms Tan and Wu knew each other.

According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Wu used to be a director at a firm called Travelers Palm Restaurant.

His case has been adjourned to Sept 27.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.