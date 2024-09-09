Chinese national charged over murder of woman at Maxwell
A man was charged on Sept 8 over a murder that took place at Maxwell Food Centre on Sept 6.
Chinese national Wu Tao, 41, is accused of killing Ms Tan Kamonwan, 48, inside a stall at the hawker centre in Kadayanallur Street between 10.25pm and 10.53pm that day.
In an earlier statement, the police said that Wu, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, was arrested at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre shortly after 1.30am on Sept 7, after he told officers there that he had stabbed a woman.
Officers found Ms Tan lying motionless when they arrived at Maxwell Food Centre.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at the food centre at 1.35am and that a paramedic pronounced her dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Ms Tan and Wu knew each other.
According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Wu used to be a director at a firm called Travelers Palm Restaurant.
His case has been adjourned to Sept 27.
Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.
