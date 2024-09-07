 Woman allegedly stabbed to death at Maxwell Food Centre, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Woman allegedly stabbed to death at Maxwell Food Centre

Where the alleged murder apparently took place.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Sep 07, 2024 02:53 pm

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 48-year-old woman to death.

The alleged murder took place at about 1am today at Maxwell Food Centre.

It is understood that the suspect was Mr Wu Tau, a vendor who ran a Chinese-Thai stall called Dao Xiang Ju, and the deceased was Ms Kamonwan, a vendor who ran a Thai stall nearby.

Another vendor at the food centre told Shin Min Daily News that the man and woman opened Dao Xiang Ju together about a year ago, with Ms Kamonwan apparently investing a large sum of money into the stall.

About a month ago, the she started selling Thai food three stalls away from Dao Xiang Ju.

It is not known what happened to the partnership between Mr Wu and Ms Kamonwan and the vendor told the Chinese daily that the duo had never been spotted arguing at the food centre.

Other vendors said they did not notice anything unusual when they left the food centre at 11pm on Sept 6 and they found out about the incident only when they arrived at 7.30am the next day. Ms Kamonwan's body had already been removed by then.

Shin Min Daily News understood that Mr Wu reportedly dragged Ms Kamonwan from her stall back to his and allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen with a knife. The weapon was then apparently tossed into a dustbin.

It is reported that a cleaner found Ms Kamonwan lying at the stall and called the police.

The police confirmed the arrest of a 41-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 48-year-old woman.

The man was arrested at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre at 1.36am on Sept 7 after he informed officers there that he had stabbed a woman.

Officers found the woman lying motionless at the food centre. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties knew each other.

The man will be charged in court on Sept 8 with murder and will be sentenced to death if found guilty.

