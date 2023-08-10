Clarke Quay appears on Google Doodles as Singapore turns 58

Google has honoured Singapore’s National Day on Aug 9 via its Doodles, with an illustration of the country’s Clarke Quay waterfront.

The Singapore flag is a regular feature on this date, and so is the Merlion, though last year, it was the national flower – the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid – that took the spotlight.

This year, Google has honoured Singapore’s National Day on Wednesday via its Doodles, with an illustration of the country’s Clarke Quay waterfront. The artwork can also be seen on the Google search engine site.

The accompanying description of the artwork called Clarke Quay “a historical riverside quay that played a pivotal role in Singapore’s history”.

“Situated along the Singapore River, the quay used to house warehouses that facilitated mercantile activity since the country’s pre-independence years,” Google said.

“Today, with its restored shophouses in iconic pastel, Clarke Quay has been transformed into a scenic district with vibrant nightlife.”

Google added that the doodle’s red frame was inspired by Singapore’s red and white national flag.

Doodles are the artistic changes made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists, according to a description of the function on Google’s website.

A group of Google employees regularly brainstorm and decide which events would be celebrated with a doodle. The ideas for the doodles come from sources such as employees or even Google users. A team of illustrators and engineers have created more than 5,000 doodles over the years.

This is the second time in a week that Singapore has been featured on Google Doodle.

The Bishan otters were featured on Monday, seven years to the day that Singaporeans selected the otters – via a poll by The Straits Times – to represent the country on her 51st birthday.

Other Aug 9 doodles included the 60th anniversary of Women’s March in South Africa (2016), Kenyan activist Mekatilili Wa Menza (2020) and the late Australian astronomer Wilbur Norman Christiansen’s 100th birthday (2013).