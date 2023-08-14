Claw machines at Choa Chu Kang pasar malam gives resident sleepless nights

A Choa Chu Kang resident was kept awake for four nights because of the constant noise from claw machines at a nearby pasar malam (night market).

The man, surnamed Yang, told Shin Min Daily News that the pasar malam started on Aug 5, and was located a mere 10m away from his block in the Keat Hong area.

Claw machines are a type of coin-operated arcade game that typically contain stuffed toys or other cheap prizes for the user to “pick up” using a joystick. They often play music while plugged in.

Yang, a 62-year-old engineer, lives on the second floor of his block, and said the sounds emanating from the 15-or-so claw machines kept him awake for at least four nights.

He talked to the organisers on the first day of the pasar malam and they helped to lower the volume. But that didn’t solve the issue, especially during the late night hours when the noise would still persist.

"I understand they have a business to run, but most (night markets) end at 10:30pm. To continue through the night until daybreak is a bit too much," Yang told Shin Min.

While he understood that the fair was set up to celebrate National Day, he said the organisers should have been considerate to nearby residents.

Fortunately for him, after National Day on Aug 9, the machines were turned off at 10:30pm.

A spokesman from the People's Association told Shin Min that the pasar malam was allowed to run overnight for residents to celebrate National Day.

However, the spokesman added that the claw machines were supposed to be turned off at 10:30pm each night.