Closure of Jurong West Ave 4 extended until Oct 31, 2025

The road closure at Jurong West Avenue 4 will continue until Oct 31, 2025.

It was initially scheduled for May 17 until Oct 15, 2024.

The closure is to facilitate the construction of the Jurong Region Line.

During this period, SBS Service 99 will continue to be diverted to travel on an alternative route and skip three bus stops at Jurong West Avenue 4 and Jurong West Street 72.

SBS Service 99 and SMRT bus Service 193 will skip the bus stops at Block 673C and Block 734A Carpark of Jurong West Avenue 4.

Service 99 will also skip the bus stop at West Grove Primary School at Jurong West Street 72.