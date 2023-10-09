CNB officer allegedly lied to cop and judge, denying then colleague beat up drug offender

A Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer allegedly lied to a policewoman in 2018 that his then colleague did not assault a drug offender, and gave a similar false account to a district judge in 2021.

Muhammad Heykal Rahman, 34, was charged last Wednesday with one count each of furnishing false information to a public servant, and giving false evidence before District Judge Salina Ishak at the State Courts in the case of Vengedesh Raj Nainar Nagarajan.

Vengedesh was under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted Malaysian drug offender Sivabalan Kanniappan to get a confession on Jan 2, 2017.

After Vengedesh was sentenced in 2022, Heykal was investigated for allegedly lying to a policewoman at the Central Police Divisional Headquarters on March 21, 2018.

He is accused of stating that Vengedesh did not assault Sivabalan in a toilet at the CNB office at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Heykal allegedly told a similar lie to Judge Salina during Vengedesh’s trial on May 6, 2021.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Monday, CNB did not state if Heykal is still its officer, but said it had investigated the complaint against Vengedesh and referred the case to the police for a criminal investigation.

A CNB spokesperson added that following Vengedesh’s conviction and sentencing, the Attorney-General’s Chambers directed the police to further investigate Heykal’s conduct during the probe into Vengedesh’s case and trial.

The spokesperson said: “CNB officers are expected to maintain a high standard of integrity and we do not condone actions that fall short of CNB’s high standard of professionalism. Officers who break the law will be dealt with, in accordance with the law.

“As court proceedings against Heykal are ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”

The case has been adjourned to November.

In proceedings over Vengedesh’s offences, the prosecution said in their submissions that Sivabalan was stopped for an inspection when he entered Singapore through the Woodlands Checkpoint at around 3.40am on Jan 2, 2017.

A blue bundle, suspected to contain controlled drugs, was found in a raincoat bag in the rear box of his motorcycle.

He was handed over to the CNB Woodlands team and an officer recorded a statement from him.

Sivabalan later provided a urine sample and Vengedesh, then a corporal with the bureau, was activated to attend to the case.

The court heard that Sivabalan noticed that Vengedesh reeked of alcohol. The two men went to a toilet where Vengedesh talked to Sivabalan. He later assaulted the Malaysian to get a confession from him.

Vengedesh’s offences came to light after doctors examined Sivabalan, who had complained of pain in his body, including his left lower ribs. He then revealed that he had been assaulted.

In April 2022, Deputy Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok said: “Far from upholding the integrity of his profession, (Vengedesh) deliberately chose to use violence, and the fear of violence, as a means of extorting a confession from the helpless, handcuffed victim before him.

“This blatant violation of the sanctity and primacy of the rule of law in criminal proceedings must be met with an equally clear deterrent signal.”

Vengedesh, then 35, was sentenced to five years’ jail in April 2022 after Judge Salina convicted him of three counts of voluntarily causing hurt to extort a confession from Sivabalan.

He was also ordered to give Sivabalan, then 34, a compensation of $4,500 for the latter’s pain and suffering.

Sivabalan was convicted of drug offences and given 15 years’ jail with 13 strokes of the cane.