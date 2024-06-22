Pageant finalist's past marred by bullying, self-harm

Mr World Singapore contestant Mr Mohamad Amin Othman hopes to inspire others who have been bullied or have low self-esteem.

Having battled with low self-esteem from being bullied during his formative years, Mr Mohamad Amin Othman's decision to join Mr World Singapore was a transformative one.

He told TNP that he is not merely seeking validation but hopes to advocate for mental health awareness and promote self-acceptance.

"I'm on a journey of personal growth, particularly in building my mental resilience," he shared.

"The hurtful words and taunts from my past left me feeling deeply wounded but instead of letting those scars define me, I'm determined to heal and grow from them."

Mr Amin, now 32, said he endured painful name-calling in primary school and the verbal attacks cut deep despite "minimal" physical bullying.

However, he refrained from confiding in his parents or teachers because he feared it would exacerbate the situation. "I didn't want to appear weak by discussing my struggles," he said.

In secondary school, the bullying persisted and influenced him to alter his behaviour in order to stop being a target.

"I found refuge in activities like art and fencing," he shared, highlighting how these pursuits provided solace and challenged his abilities.

Reflecting on when he hit rock bottom, Mr Amin said every day felt like a fight he couldn't win. "Hurting myself seemed like the only way to let out all the pain inside me."

He managed to crawl out of the darkness after his mother died four years ago.

Her sudden death was a shock to Mr Amin. "She was in the middle of cooking when she asked for help and collapsed on the bed beside me," he said.

"To honour her memory and our close bond, I got a tattoo on my ribs that reads: 'You saw me take my first breath, I saw you take your last.'"

The senior visual merchandiser for a luxury brand said he and his mother shared a passion for the arts.

His memory of her always smiling and putting the happiness of others over her own is one Mr Amin cherishes.

"Her death taught me the importance of not keeping my struggles bottled up inside," he said. "I realised that silently suffering alone can have a detrimental effect on my health and well-being."

Mr Amin now makes a conscious effort to open up and seek support when he needs it. He added that sharing his burdens helps to alleviate the pain and prevents it from slowly eating away at him.

He hopes that others struggling with mental health would remember that they are not alone.

Apart from talking to someone about their feelings, he encourages them to practise self-care activities like exercise, meditation and just doing things they enjoy.

"Don't be afraid to seek professional help if you need it," he said. "Therapy or counselling can provide you with the tools and support to manage your mental health more effectively.

"Be patient with yourself, recovery takes time and it's okay to have ups and downs along the way. You deserve compassion and support as you navigate your journey towards better mental health."

He expressed gratitude for his family's unwavering support throughout his journey, including their encouragement to join the male beauty pageant. Their belief in his dreams has bolstered his confidence and determination.

As Mr Amin prepares for Mr World Singapore, he encourages others to embrace unfamiliar territory as avenues for growth and self-discovery.

"Don't hesitate to explore because it's where you can learn, grow and surprise yourself with what you're capable of achieving," he shared.